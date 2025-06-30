Taku River glacial outburst ends without reaching flood stage

Update, Tuesday 11 a.m.:

The glacial outburst flood event on the Taku River has ended.

According to an update from the National Weather Service, the river crested early Tuesday morning without reaching flood stage. Water levels will continue declining throughout the day.

“People who live on or near the Taku River should remain alert of the river conditions and potential remaining debris in the water. Otherwise no impacts are expected,” the update reads.

Original story:

A glacial outburst flood is underway on the Taku River south of Juneau. Although water that was held back by glacial ice is draining out of Lake No Lake, the National Weather Service forecasts that the release is not expected to breach the Taku River’s banks.

Aaron Jacobs, a senior hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Juneau, said the release started Sunday night. To issue the forecast, he looked at water volumes that burst from Lake No Lake in past years and snowpack data from this winter.

“Since we are about below normal on our snowpack, we’re not seeing any additional inflow into Lake No Lake that would have put our water volume above what the normal water volume released would be,” Jacobs said.

The water is expected to crest at 41.9 feet around 10 a.m. on July 1. That’s below the height that would make it a minor flood, which is 43 feet, so no flooding is expected at this time.

But Jacobs said boaters should be vigilant.

“People in the area should be aware of any debris floating down the river and then also into Taku Inlet,” he said.

Jacobs says the National Weather Service will update the forecast if there are major changes.