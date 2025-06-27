Haines rafting guide dies during personal river trip

A Haines guide died on Sunday during a non-work-related rafting trip on the Blanchard and Tatshenshini Rivers.

The guide, Marin Pitt, was a 33-year-old Montana resident with more than a decade of rafting and guiding experience. She moved to Haines this spring to work for Chilkat Guides, an Alaska Mountain Guides & Climbing School, Inc. company.

Pitt was part of a group of 24 people on a personal trip, according to a statement released Thursday by the Yukon Coroner’s Service. One of four rafts flipped at the confluence of the two rivers after high siding on a rock, the statement said. Five people were on the raft including Pitt.

Alaska Mountain Guides Director of Operations Sabrina Harvey said in a prepared statement on behalf of Chilkat Guides that the group was experienced and prepared, and that all safety protocols were followed.

“Our hearts are with Marin’s family, friends, and the entire guiding community as we mourn the loss of a truly beloved team member,” the statement said.

Russ Lyman is a long-time local guide who helps train guides in the spring. He is not currently employed by Chilkat Guides and wasn’t on this trip. But he has run the same section of river several times. He said this trip has become somewhat of an annual occurrence.

“For the last several years, it’s happened every year around this time when that part of the river is running high, because it’s really exciting,” Lyman said. “Of course, it’s also when it’s most dangerous.”

Lyman said the trip is typically a three-hour run between the Alaska-British Columbia Border and Dalton Post and that it has class three and four rapids.