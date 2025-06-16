Juneau Empire’s managing editor departs, with plans to launch online news nonprofit

The editor of Juneau Empire is leaving the paper. Mark Sabbatini has edited the paper since 2023 and announced his departure in a Facebook post.

Sabbatini said he submitted his resignation letter three weeks ago over disagreements with the publisher, Carpenter Media Group, which bought the paper last year. His last day with the Empire was supposed to be Tuesday. But he said he was fired today.

“I kept it quiet until word leaked out today on social media that I was departing, and at that point, I announced my departure on the Empire’s Facebook page, and a few hours later, I was informed that, well, basically they fired me,” he said.

He said the disagreements stem from his view that Carpenter Media is focused on cutting costs and publishing sensational content that gets the most web clicks rather than focusing on important issues that affect the community.

Just before Sabbatini became the editor, the paper decreased its publishing frequency from five issues per week to two.

Sabbatini said he plans to launch a new, nonprofit online newspaper called the Juneau Independent at the end of this week.

“I think there should be a locally based, locally owned, locally focused, full-fledged newspaper, which is exactly what the Juneau Independent is going to strive to be,” he said.

According to Sabbatini, the publisher does not plan to replace him. The paper will now be edited remotely from the Peninsula Clarion office in Kenai.

Carpenter Media Group did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.