Federal Funding Is Critical for Public Radio and Television In Alaska

A Joint Release from KTOO Public Media and 11 Alaska Stations

June 6, 2025 – On Monday, June 3rd the White House sent a rescissions package to Congress requesting a claw back of FY26 and FY27 Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding that Congress had approved previously. A vote in the House could take place early next week, likely Tuesday or Wednesday.

Federal funding is essential for local public television and radio stations’ ability to provide all Americans in communities across the country with essential services in public safety, education and community connections, everywhere, every day, free – especially in Alaska because of extreme geography and rural populations.

Some facts about public media:

● The vast majority of federal funding goes to local public media stations, which are some of the last local media, particularly in rural, remote and underserved communities throughout the country.

● The Government Accountability Office has concluded that the federal investment is essential to ensuring public television’s universal service, particularly in rural America.

● For the 22nd year in a row, public television was ranked the most trusted institution, with 76% of Americans agreeing that public television provides an excellent value to communities.

● 88% of parents agree that PBS Kids is a trusted and safe source for children to watch television, and play digital games and mobile apps.

● Public media has earned the broad support of the American people, across the political spectrum, including 65% of people who voted for President Donald Trump who think public television is either adequately funded or under-funded, according to a recent YouGov survey.

● In March 2025, the Pew Research Center found that Americans are more likely to support than oppose continuing federal funding for NPR and PBS by a factor of almost 2:1.

How losing federal funding would affect Alaskans:

Cutting federal funding would leave many Americans, especially those in rural states like Alaska, without the critical services local public television and radio stations provide from proven education resources, to emergency alerts and warnings, to essential local connections.

Alaska’s rural public media stations serve people living in one of the most remote corners of the United States. Alaska’s stations show the many ways that public radio serves their community by being the only media organizations providing emergency alerts, community events information, news, music, and entertainment programming. Alaska’s public television and radio stations would be unable to provide these services without funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Most rural communities in Alaska can’t count on high-speed internet or cellular technology. For example, Unalaska still relies on terrestrial radio for a wide range of services, especially in an emergency.

Alaska Station Statements:

KYUK – Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta

“In the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, where dozens of unique communities are separated by miles of tundra, they remain connected to each other and the world through public media. KYUK provides connection and security, while celebrating and honoring the region’s people and culture. If Congress decides to defund public media or if these actions dismantle the public media system, KYUK could be forced off-air entirely, leaving our communities without access to free, independent, and reliable information and critical weather, river, and emergency updates. For our station, and for the people of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, this is not just a line item in a budget. It’s our livelihood.”

– Kristin Hall, Interim General Manager.

Big River Public Broadcasting, KIYU-FM, KKON-FM, ARCS TV Repeater and SES Aerospace Internet Service – Western Alaska

“The defunding of Big River Public Broadcasting and KIYU-FM will mean the loss of the only broadcast facility in ten communities in western Alaska, where in Galena we also house and power our KKON-FM, the ARCS TV repeater and the SES Aerospace internet service for Galena. The Yukon Wireless at https://kiyu.com/yukon-wireless/, broadcasting twice weekdays, is the only public information service for these ten communities and would be lost, along with our annual scholarship and many other public donations and events made possible by our limited-use gaming license revenue.”

– David Patty, General Manager

KTOO – Juneau

“Losing federal funding, which accounts for over one-third of KTOO’s annual budget, would severely impact our ability to serve the community—significantly reducing independent local journalism, arts and civic engagement, and hindering our capacity to provide vital public safety information and alerts. This rescission package will also have an immediate impact on every Alaskan’s access to their state government by stripping funds needed to produce Gavel Alaska (formerly Gavel to Gavel), a public service of KTOO Public Media. Losing this vital funding would undermine our ability to keep the public informed and engaged, diminish access to state government proceedings, and weaken the trust and transparency vital to our community’s well being.”

– Justin Shoman, KTOO President and CEO

KHNS – Upper Lynn Canal

“A loss of federal CPB funding, which amounts to nearly 40% of the KHNS budget, would severely impact our mission to broadcast local news, community updates, and emergency and public safety information. Our diverse programming connects listeners across the Upper Lynn Canal to vital information; rescinding funding already approved by Congress would, without a doubt, sever many of those connections.”

– Kyle Clayton, General Manager

Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting – Aleutian Islands

“Federal CPB funding accounts for over 70% of Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting’s revenue. Without it, we would be forced to drastically reduce local news, emergency alerts, and community programming that connect and inform some of the most remote communities in Alaska. In a region where phone and internet services can be unreliable or unavailable, public broadcasting remains one of the most consistent and locally focused sources of information. Losing this funding would put rural voices and vital services at serious risk.”

– Austin Roof, KSPB General Manager

KDLG – Bristol Bay

“The loss of federal funding to KDLG jeopardizes our ability to fulfill a vital public service mission in Bristol Bay. As the primary source of news, emergency information, and cultural connection for our remote communities, this funding is not just support for a radio station — it’s an investment in civic engagement, public safety, and the democratic process in rural Alaska.”

– Sam Gardner, KDLG General Manager

KUCB – Unalaska

“KUCB is Unalaska’s local primary alert station. Potential local hazards include tsunamis, volcanoes, and extreme weather. These are very real parts of daily life in Unalaska. As the primary source of emergency alert information in our community, and the only local broadcast services in our remote region, Unalaska cannot afford to lose KUCB. Our annual operating budget is dependent on CPB funding in order to maintain the emergency alert services that we provide.”

– Lauren Adams, KUCB General Manager

KFSK – Petersburg, Northern Prince of Wales Island

“Over 30% of KFSK’s annual operating budget comes directly from CPB grants. The loss of federal funding would result in job losses and cripple KFSK’s ability to deliver public services to Petersburg and northern Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska. KFSK is the only source of daily local news, providing health, safety, weather and community events information. KFSK is supported by our Local Emergency Planning Committee partners, consisting of members representing the Volunteer Fire Department, Police Department, Search and Rescue, Petersburg Borough, Harbor Department, US Coast Guard, State Troopers, Petersburg Medical Center and Petersburg School District. KFSK provides vital emergency alert notifications, and daily locally produced content.”

– Tom Abbott, KFSK General Manager

KBBI – Seward and the Kenai Peninsula

“Federal funding makes up 40% of KBBI’s budget. A loss of that funding will result in a severe reduction in staffing and services the station offers our community. We would be looking at fewer attended hours of broadcasting, making us less responsive to alerting listeners about emergency situations, and fewer opportunities to broadcast current weather and community information. We would be less able to fulfil portions of our mission, such as providing educational opportunities to students and interns, and providing a platform for local public affairs programming. Additionally, a loss of programming from national sources may seriously impact our listener base, and our ability to locally fundraise, resulting in a further loss of revenue.

Finally, the federal funding provides security in our finances, ensuring us the base costs of keeping the facilities operating, and a cushion to help cover unanticipated failures of broadcast equipment. If KBBI were to close on account of the loss of federal funds, there will be large portions of the southern Kenai Peninsula and Cook Inlet that will have no broadcast coverage at all, along with no coverage for the Emergency Alert System.”

– Josh Krohn, KBBI General Manager

KNBA – Anchorage

“KNBA 90.3, could lose nearly 25% of its annual revenue, leading to cuts in service including local Alaska Native news and emergency alerts. Our award-winning national Native programs, Native America Calling and National Native News, part of daily schedules on stations across Alaska, would experience an even greater loss–one from which they might not be able to recover. More than 60 tribal stations we serve would be disproportionately impacted where they offer efficient emergency alerts and vital community connections. Because CPB grants represent a sizeable portion of their budgets, these stations are at risk for a decline or loss of service.”

– Jaclyn Sallee, KNBA President and CEO

KUAC – Fairbanks

KUAC listeners shared the following thoughts:

“I so appreciate how KUAC keeps our community informed and connected locally, to the state, the nation, and the world. KUAC is definitely a treasure.”

“There is no place else in the country that I would hear about all of the news from across the bush.”

“I can’t imagine the United States without a free press or free speech. Alaska depends on this information to connect us to the Lower 48, throughout the state and in our own communities.”

“Public radio was my only connection to great art music living in rural Delta Junction- you were a lifeline for me! Thank you for the lives that you change and inspire!”

“I can’t afford a lot, but I can afford a small amount that will hopefully help KUAC continue to stay on the air, helping all Alaskans to stay informed.”

“Investing in KUAC is an investment in, and enrichment of, our community! Solid balanced reporting, science and technology, and arts, music, and culture – what’s not to love!”

“I support public radio because it doesn’t scream, slip in fear-based product pitches, or treat me like a target demographic. It just tells the truth, calmly — and that’s rare.”

“What a thrilling and emotional radio night! I had just finished listening to Fiona Ritchie’s farewell Thistle and Shamrock programming. Then Ira Glass, who I am honored to have met, comes on in his trademark style, talking frankly with his coworker, who, after 35 years of hearing and helping Ira pitch, donated for the first time. He said he experienced the sense of belonging, being part of the public radio community, that I always feel in supporting KUAC and public broadcasting. So, this became the perfect time to make my gift, as I have done every fall (and spring) for over 45 years. KUAC radio is my constant companion for honest and rigorous news reporting, analysis and commentary. My life is enriched by Terry Gross, Shankar Vidantem, Ira Glass, Kai Ryssdahl, Manoush Zomorodi, Ira Flatow, Bud Johnson, Peter Sagal, Fred Child and so many more.”

“Thanks for your years of service. Whenever I am away from Alaska, I often stream KUAC, just to stay current on the local news.”

“I’ve been listening to public radio my whole life and I believe in KUAC’s mission to educate every generation!”

