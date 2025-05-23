Juneau high schools to hold graduation ceremonies Sunday

Friday is the last day of school at the Juneau School District, and high school seniors graduate on Sunday.

It will be the first graduating class since the district consolidated Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé and Thunder Mountain High School.

Two hundred eighty seniors are expected to walk at the 4 p.m. ceremony, which will be held at the high school auditorium.

Yaaḵoosgé Daakahídi High School will hold its graduation for 38 seniors that same day at the Dzantik’i Heeni gymnasium at 1 p.m.

A district spokesperson said the district is working on a streaming option for Juneau-Douglas High School’s ceremony, which will be posted on its website.