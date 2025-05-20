Newscast – Tuesday, May 20, 2025

In this newscast:
- The local advocates who filed a petition with the City and Borough of Juneau last month to put harder limits on cruise ship tourism have withdrawn it.
- The Juneau Assembly passed an ordinance mandating the Juneau Police Department release body-word camera footage no more than 30 days after a city police officer shoots someone.
- Another Ketchikan school board member stepped down, following the district’s board president, superintendent and another board member.
- It’s still not clear why the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development failed a federal test that saves the state millions of dollars.
- Juneau residents held a tree-planting ceremony in honor of Arbor Day yesterday.