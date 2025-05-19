Dunleavy vetoes compromise education funding bill, setting up override vote

Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill Monday that would substantially boost long-term education funding. House Bill 57 would have increased the base of Alaska’s public school funding formula, the base student allocation, by $700, increased student transportation funding and made several policy reforms.

Parents, school leaders, local elected officials and business leaders have said for years that the state’s public school system is in crisis after years of flat long-term funding in the face of inflation. In recent years, lawmakers have provided one-time funding boosts for schools but have failed to come to terms with Dunleavy on a long-term increase.

In an effort to find compromise, lawmakers included several reforms in the bill — a ban on student cellphone use, targets for the maximum number of students in each classroom, and a variety of reforms aimed at making it easier to create and maintain charter schools, a key priority for the governor.

But in the end, Dunleavy said it was not enough.

“We all agree that our schools need some funding. It did not contain the other half, as we say, of the coin,” Dunleavy said in a video posted to social media . “We worked hard on trying to get policies in there that we believe would help kids, would help families, and would help teachers.”

The veto was not unexpected. Earlier this month, Dunleavy told school superintendents he planned to veto the bill unless lawmakers passed additional bills with more of his priorities.

In the video, Dunleavy objected to a few omissions. He said he wanted lawmakers to implement a statewide open enrollment system, which would allow students living in one district to enroll in another.

Lawmakers said the system the governor envisioned would make it difficult for some families, especially military families who move to Alaska midyear, to enroll in the school closest to their home. The bill would have required a legislative task force to study the issue.

Dunleavy also said the bill didn’t do enough to improve student reading performance.

The bill lawmakers sent to Dunleavy sought to create a reading proficiency incentive grant program for school districts — for each student in grades K-6 who read at grade level or demonstrated improvement, districts would get $450. But the grant program was to be funded by an expansion of corporate income taxes aimed at capturing more revenue from out-of-state companies who do business in Alaska over the internet. Additional revenue from the tax bill was planned to bolster career and technical education.

But Dunleavy has signaled opposition to the tax proposal, which is awaiting his signature or veto after passing the House and Senate in recent weeks.

Dunleavy also sought additional changes to charter school policies, though lawmakers said they were concerned they could intrude on the authority of local school boards.

“We couldn’t get agreement on those policies. So in essence, in the end, this became a spending bill that we believe we could have done a lot better with,” Dunleavy said.

It’s the second year in a row Dunleavy has vetoed a compromise package aimed at boosting funding for public schools. Last year, lawmakers fell one vote short of overriding his veto.

Dunleavy vetoed a larger funding boost earlier this year that did not include policy reforms. Lawmakers failed to override him by a wide margin.

An override vote on the newly vetoed bill is expected in the near future, and lawmakers have said they’re optimistic it could garner the two-thirds majority necessary. But even if lawmakers succeed, Dunleavy could still veto education funding from the state budget, which would require a three-quarters majority to override.

Lawmakers must adjourn their regular session by midnight Wednesday.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.