Pilot tried to avoid dog on Nanwalek runway ahead of fatal crash, NTSB says

A Homer pilot and passenger from Anchorage died Monday in a plane crash near the Kenai Peninsula community of Nanwalek, after investigators say a landing attempt was aborted due to a dog on the runway.

Clint Johnson, the NTSB’s Alaska chief, said Tuesday that the commercial flight operated by Homer-based Smokey Bay Air had been headed from Homer to Nanwalek at the time of the crash.

“Witnesses on the ground as well as another airplane in trail indicated that while the airplane was on approach to Nanwalek, there was apparently a dog that was on the runway,” Johnson said. “It appears that the pilot initiated a go-around, and during that go-around there was a loss of control.”

According to a Federal Aviation Administration preliminary report, the Cessna crashed then “went into the water at the end of the runway.”

Johnson said the plane didn’t touch down on the initial approach, and the dog wasn’t struck.

Alaska State Troopers identified the Cessna 207’s pilot as Daniel Bunker, 48, and the passenger as Jenny Irene Miller, 37. Another passenger was seriously injured in the crash.

Johnson said that animals on runways in rural Alaska have been reported to the NTSB before. But, he said, Monday’s incident is the first he can recall in which one has been a factor in a fatal crash.

“(In) Bush operations, you do see this,” Johnson said. “And animals, whether it’s a dog or a moose or whatever, obviously that’s going to be a peril that you have to contend with.”

Smokey Bay Air was not available for comment Tuesday morning.

Troopers said they received multiple 911 calls about the crash just before 2 p.m. Monday. They responded to the crash site by helicopter, along with an NTSB investigator.

The local school principal and staff also responded to Monday’s crash, according to the superintendent of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, Clayton Holland. He said no district staff were on the plane.

“Our principal and staff were involved with the immediate response to the wreck and we are thankful to them and all the other community members who responded to provide aide,” Holland said in a text message.

He said the crash is a tragedy for the entire Nanwalek community and Homer as well, and offered his thoughts and prayers for all involved. Nanwalek is roughly 25 miles southwest of Homer and only reachable by boat or plane. It has about 240 residents.

Troopers said the injured male passenger, who has not been publicly identified, was medevaced to an Anchorage hospital.

Many locals headed to the crash site in the moments afterward to help, according to Johnson.

“There were a number of villagers and first responders on … the scene trying to revive these folks,” he said.

The NTSB is asking anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken with investigators to contact them by email at witness@ntsb.gov .

Johnson said the plane ended up in a tide-line area near the north end of the airport. Crews were working Tuesday to recover the Cessna before waters rose.

“Obviously we want to get it out of there as soon as possible,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to risk losing the wreckage.”

The NTSB plans to transport the plane to Anchorage or Wasilla for a close inspection of the aircraft and its contents. Johnson said that in addition to the three people on board, the Cessna was carrying U.S. mail.

The NTSB has previously visited Nanwalek, which has an 1,850-foot curved runway with frequent high winds.