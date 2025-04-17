From trauma to transformation with Next Era Foundation

Monica, Kayla & Kayla’s Daughters (Photo courtesy of Next Era Foundation)

In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Christina Michelle sits down with Monica and Kayla Brandner of Next Era Foundation for Girls. Kayla shares her personal experience with sexual assault, a catalyst for creating a foundation dedicated to empowering young girls. This episode explores the critical work of nurturing young women to find their strength and “inner tiger.” This episode includes themes that may disturb some listeners, including firsthand accounts of sexual assault and attempted suicide.

Guests:

Monica Brandner, Founder of Next Era Foundation



Kayla Brandner, Co-Founder & CEO of Next Era Foundation

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

