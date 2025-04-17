KTOO

From trauma to transformation with Next Era Foundation

by

Monica, Kayla & Kayla’s Daughters (Photo courtesy of Next Era Foundation)

In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Christina Michelle sits down with Monica and Kayla Brandner of Next Era Foundation for Girls. Kayla shares her personal experience with sexual assault, a catalyst for creating a foundation dedicated to empowering young girls. This episode explores the critical work of nurturing young women to find their strength and “inner tiger.” This episode includes themes that may disturb some listeners, including firsthand accounts of sexual assault and attempted suicide.

Guests:

Monica Brandner, Founder of Next Era Foundation

Kayla Brandner, Co-Founder & CEO of Next Era Foundation

Kayla Brandner
(Photo courtesy of Next Era Foundation)
Monica Brandner
(Photo courtesy of Next Era Foundation)

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

