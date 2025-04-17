Alaskans rally for due process rights and return of Maryland man imprisoned in El Salvador

A crowd of over 100 residents gathered in front of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on Wednesday, for a “pop-up” protest calling for due process and justice for a Maryland man mistakenly deported and imprisoned in El Salvador.

“Protect the Constitution!” the crowd chanted, and demonstrators held hand-made signs reading: “Uphold the rule of law!” “Due process matters,” and “Bring Kilmar home.”

Outrage has grown across the country, with protests and town halls, around 30-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia — who was granted asylum in the U.S. due to threats of gang violence in 2019 — his mistaken arrest and deportation to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador, and ensuing court battle to bring him home.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that the government must “facilitate” Garcia’s return to the U.S., but stopped short of requiring it. On Tuesday, a federal district court judge in Maryland ordered the Trump administration to show how it has tried to secure the release of Garcia. So far, the judge said the record shows “nothing has been done.”

The White House maintains it has no power to ask El Salvador to release Abrego Garcia from the mega-prison, and that the judge overstepped her authority in ordering the administration to conduct foreign affairs.

At the protest in Juneau, demonstrators gave impromptu speeches denouncing the Trump administration, calling it a violation of due process rights. Speakers called for protection and support for Alaska-based immigrant families, some who received notices to “leave now” and self-deport, some sent in error. They urged Alaskans to continue speaking out, including calling on U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan to do more in Congress.

“Sending immigrants to an El Salvador prison that is likened to a concentration camp or a gulag, is just reprehensible,” said Mary Hakala, a lifelong Juneau resident in an interview after the protest.

“(For) everyone in the United States, whether they’re an immigrant, a U.S. citizen, due process is what keeps us all safe,” she said. “And so if they are able to throw out and ignore the laws regarding the rights of citizens and immigrants, none of us are safe. It’s a very frightening time.”

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, a key partner in the Trump administration’s new deportation and imprisonment effort, refused to assist with Garcia’s return in an Oval Office meeting on Monday. “Of course, I’m not going to do it,” he said. “The question is preposterous.”

At that meeting, President Trump expressed openness to deporting U.S. citizens convicted of violent crimes to El Salvador. “If it’s a homegrown criminal, I have no problem,” Trump told reporters. “We’re studying the laws right now… If we can do that, that’s good.”

The U.S. government is paying El Salvador to imprison immigrants, despite a federal law barring it from financially supporting foreign security forces facing credible allegations of gross human rights violations.

This story is republished with permission from the Alaska Beacon.