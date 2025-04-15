Alaska education funding boost, sent to governor, awaits his veto

A bill that would increase Alaska’s K-12 education funding formula by $253 million per year is on the desk of Gov. Mike Dunleavy after both the House and Senate passed it.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the governor said Dunleavy intends to veto it, confirming prior posts on social media.

The Alaska Legislature transmitted House Bill 69, containing the formula funding increase, to the governor on Saturday. Under the Alaska Constitution, the governor has until April 30 to sign it, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.

If the governor vetoes the bill, lawmakers must meet “immediately” in joint session to vote and either confirm the governor’s veto or override it.

Overriding a veto on HB 69 would require 40 of the Legislature’s 60 members. Lawmakers for and against HB 69 have said they doubt there are enough votes to override a Dunleavy veto on the issue.

And even if the bill became law, actually funding the formula would require action in a separate budget appropriation bill. Overriding a budget veto would require 45 of 60 legislators.