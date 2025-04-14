Protesting the Trump administration? Murkowski says keep at it.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski is urging Alaskans to speak out against changes the Trump administration is bringing to their lives and the government they’ve relied on.

“Keep calling. Keep the emails. Keep the social media going,” she told a conference of 500 nonprofit leaders in Anchorage Monday.

The event was organized by the Foraker Group, which advocates for nonprofits, a sector that in Alaska provides everything from water and electricity to human services. Some are trade associations, supporting the state’s largest industries.

Foraker President Laurie Wolf said nonprofit executives are unsure whether they can commit to their projects by purchasing equipment or hiring personnel, because even if they have funding now, they might lose it later.

And, Wolf said, some Alaskans don’t feel safe speaking out.

“What do you have to say to people who are afraid, or who represent people who are afraid?” she asked Murkowski on the conference stage.

“We are all afraid. Okay?” Murkowski said.

She paused for a full six seconds to let it sink in.

“It’s quite a statement,” she said.

Murkowski is one of the most outspoken Republicans in Congress against many of the Trump administration’s actions. Like Sen. Dan Sullivan and Alaska Congressman Nick Begich, Murkowski said she’s reaching out to the Trump administration behind the scenes to try to lessen the impact on Alaskans. But Murkowski is also openly critical of the administration.

“I’m oftentimes very anxious myself, about using my voice,” she said, “because retaliation is real.”

Among the programs and policies she’s worried about, she cited Medicaid, possible deportation of refugees, energy and housing programs and food assistance. As she described it, even things that sound like unfounded administrative horror stories can come true.

“I am operating off of rumors a lot of times,” she said. “And then you see some things that are just unnerving in their scope, and you realize, well, that rumor was actually real.”

Murkowski said Alaskans have come to her at airports and shed tears, over losing their jobs or fears for their safety net. She said she’s worried the chaos will cause her constituents to retreat.

“It’s important that the concerns continue to be raised, rather than allow the fatigue of the chaos grind you down,” she said. “Don’t let it grind you down.”

She said protestors should keep their statements “affirmative,” by saying why they want to keep government programs and services. For those who are protesting at her offices every week, she asked that they keep at it.

“It’s going to sound crazy coming from an elected official, but I’m going to continue to urge you to raise your voices,” she said.