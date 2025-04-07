More than a thousand in Juneau take part in nationwide rally opposing Trump administration policies

Listen to this story:

More than 1,300 people in Juneau joined nationwide protests through the Hands-off rally at the Alaska State Capitol on Saturday.

It was Juneau’s largest demonstration opposing the Trump administration’s actions so far this year, and many protestors used music as a way to voice their frustration.

Two days before artists were set to perform on the mainstage at the Alaska Folk Festival, hundreds of demonstrators of all ages took to the street in front of the capitol in opposition to the deluge of executive orders President Donald Trump has issued in his first two months in office.

Toddlers in rainsuits and young children on tricycles waved miniature American flags as an organized list of singers and speakers took turns at the microphone.

Claire Richardson, a volunteer with the group, ReSisters, that organized Juneau’s version of the nationwide rally, led the crowd in a chant.

“We are here to tell Donald Trump and Elon Musk, hands off our democracy,” she said, as the crowd shouted back. “Hands off our children’s education. Hands off our jobs. Hands off our veterans. Hands off our bodies and gender choice. Hands off our elections. Hands off Medicaid. Hands off our libraries and museums. Hands off Social Security. Hands off Greenland and hands off Canada.”

People carried signs with slogans like “No Kings,” “Fight Fascism,” “Save our democracy,” and “The only immigrant taking away American jobs is Elon Musk.”

Heidi Drygas, executive director of the Alaska State Employees Association, called for protestors to stand up against Trump’s executive order stripping the collective bargaining rights of federal workers.

“We say this in organized labor a lot: an injury to one is an injury to all,” Drygas said. “We have to stand in solidarity with our federal workers, and that means holding our congressional delegation to account.”

Odin Brudie sang a rendition of “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King, and early childhood educator Supanika Ordóñez encouraged the crowd to take three actions in their everyday lives.

“Number one: shop local. Do not support large companies who have shown they don’t support our democracy,” Ordóñez said. “Two: share your stories. Continue those letters and calls.”

And third, she said, is practicing self-care and finding joy amid the political turmoil.

The rally ended with local musician Colette Costa leading the crowd in a spirited rendition of “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes.

Organizers with ReSisters say they plan to hold another rally on Saturday, April 19.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Supanika Ordóñez’s name and the headline has been updated to more accurately reflect Saturday’s turnout.