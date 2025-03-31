Today is the final day to apply for a 2025 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend

Monday, March 31, marks Alaskans’ final opportunity to apply for a 2025 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend check.

If you’re filing online , you have until 11:59 p.m. Monday. Mailed applications must be postmarked March 31 to be processed.

If you want to apply in-person, lobbies at Alaska PFD Division offices in Anchorage and Fairbanks will be open to receive applications from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, which is also Seward’s Day. Juneau’s division office is closed for the day, but PFD applications can be dropped off on the eighth floor of the State Office Building near its security desk.

No phone support is available due to the holiday.

According to the division’s website, about 600,000 of Alaska’s roughly 740,000 people have applied for dividends as of Monday morning.

The amount of this year’s dividend has yet to be finalized during the legislative session, with Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposing about $3,900 – an amount unlikely to be approved by lawmakers. If they again use an informal formula that has calculated previous dividends, checks would be about $1,400.

Last year’s dividend, including a one-time energy relief payment, was about $1,702.