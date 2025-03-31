DMV urges Alaskans to get a Real ID by May deadline

Starting on May 7, every air traveler age 18 and older will need a REAL ID to board a flight within the United States.

Lauren Whiteside, division operations manager for the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles, said her agency is ready to help any residents who still need to upgrade their IDs.

“We are ready and willing to issue to anyone and everyone who doesn’t have one that wants one,” she said.

The Real ID deadline was delayed many times, but the Transportation Security Administration says this upcoming deadline is for real.

Whiteside urged travelers who plan to fly on or after May 7 to ensure they have a REAL ID. Without one, people may face delays or be denied entry at TSA security checkpoints, preventing them from boarding their flights. Military bases will also require REAL IDs for entry starting May 7.

Whiteside said the DMV has already issued REAL IDs to many Alaskans.

“DMV’s been issuing REAL IDs for over six years now,” she said. “We’ve issued a little over 350,000 unique REAL ID credentials since January of 2019.”

Whiteside said her agency has used mobile units and outreach programs to reach Alaskans in more remote parts of the state.

“DMV does have a mobile DMV unit that does travel to rural Alaska.” she said. “We have traveled to several communities over the last few years issuing REAL IDs.”

If you’re unsure if your driver’s license is a REAL ID, check the top right-hand corner, it will have a star symbol to indicate compliance.