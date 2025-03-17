Haines Assembly affirms Canada’s sovereignty

The Haines Borough Assembly sent a letter three weeks ago to their international neighbor, Haines Junction, Yukon.

The letter expressed friendship amid growing political tension. The Canadian mayor responded with a request that Haines publicly support Canada’s sovereignty. The Haines Assembly voted to approve a resolution that recognizes that sovereignty at its last meeting.

Haines Mayor Tom Morphet and Assembly member Craig Loomis recently crossed the border and drove 150 miles north to Haines Junction in Canada. They brought a gift basket full of local treats like smoked salmon and whiskey. At their March 11 meeting, the Assembly offered another show of solidarity when they passed legislation affirming Canada’s sovereignty.

“There’s no question that Canada is incredibly important to this community,” said Assembly member Kevin Forster. “And I spent the last week in Canada … and the conversations that I had with almost every Canadian I interacted with, they are very, very, very concerned. And I think that the more that we can express solidarity with our friends and neighbors, the better.”

The move comes after tariffs were imposed on Canadian goods by President Donald Trump. He has made repeated statements that Canada should become the 51st state and took to calling then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor Trudeau. More recently, Trump reiterated this message in a meeting with the chief of NATO. NATO is an international military alliance with 32 members.

Haines relies on Canadian tourists to support their economy. The Haines Visitor Center and local businesses have received notice of individuals boycotting their town, which is nicknamed The Adventure Capital of Alaska.

Mayor Morphet hopes the town’s outreach helps soften the anger and that Canadians acknowledge his town isn’t responsible for national politics.

“There was one individual who said I am boycotting America, but I’m going to make an exception for Haines and Skagway,” Morphet said. “What we’re trying to do here is create an allowance where we don’t jeopardize the millions and millions of dollars this community has spent since 1987 promoting regional marketing.”

Haines Tourism Director Reba Hylton got a taste of what might be coming this summer when she attended an adventure travel show in Vancouver, British Columbia two weeks ago. She said that normally, her voice is hoarse by the end of the first day, and they run out of printed materials to hand out. But this time, the U.S. aisle was empty. She said the rest of the convention center was full of attendees.

“I could hear their conversations or read their body language,” Hylton said. “And you know, it wasn’t anything personal. It was just like they are taking this stance against visiting our country…”

Assembly member Cheryl Stickler voted for the sovereignty measure but had concerns about potential repercussions.

“The idea that there’s even a request for our small town of Haines to make a statement that says Canada is a sovereign nation blows my mind,” she said. “My reservation again, was the timing. Because we have these requests in for federal funding, and we know we don’t have the money to do these projects.”

Assembly member Mark Smith was the only no vote. He didn’t want the assembly getting involved in national politics.

“This is a request for the assembly to approve a resolution recognizing the sovereignty of a country that is already sovereign,” he said.

Smith raised concerns that the resolution would violate the 1799 Logan Act, which prohibits U.S. citizens from conducting private diplomacy.

Morphet said the borough attorney concluded the resolution would not violate the act.

Still, the increasing disputes between the U.S. and Canada continue to have Haines’ leaders worried.

“What we do know is that our town, being a border town, has close ties with Haines Junction and Whitehorse,” Stickler said. “And we know that we have to cross the border to get to other parts of our state … I feel like we’re between a rock and a hard place.”

After failing to receive the required four votes to pass because an assembly member was absent, the issue was reconsidered and passed four to one.