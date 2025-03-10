University of Alaska Southeast begins reviewing uses of DEI online

The University of Alaska Southeast is taking next steps to remove mentions of DEI from its website.

In an email to university staff and faculty Friday, UAS Chancellor Aparna Palmer wrote that the campus is updating webpages that mention “diversity,” “equity,” “inclusion” and other related terms.

This comes after a motion from the university’s Board of Regents directing leadership to comply with recent executive orders from President Trump.

As of Friday, the campus had found 165 instances of those terms that need to be reviewed.

Palmer said the university system is taking these actions to protect federal funding the university receives. That money supports more than half of UAS students.

In an interview with KTOO on Monday, Palmer said the campus will continue to be a welcoming place to all.

“I don’t know exactly where things will go or how they will evolve. What I can control is that I am dedicated to the students at this university, and I’m dedicated to the employees, and so I will work really hard to make sure that people feel accepted, a sense of belonging and safe,” she said. “That’s really important to me.”

Palmer wrote to staff that UAS will create a committee made up of staff and faculty who will recommend if a term needs to be removed or changed. Some terms will be reviewed by specific department leadership instead.

But the campus has already taken several actions without a review committee. It temporarily took down a webpage for the Chancellorʼs Advisory Committee on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Cultural Safety out of “high visibility concerns.” Administration also changed the name of the Office of Equity and Compliance to the Office of Rights, Compliance and Accountability.

Palmer said staff and faculty still have free speech and academic freedom protections, and may use DEI and related words as long as they aren’t speaking on behalf of UAS.