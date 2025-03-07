Protesters in Juneau ‘Stand Up for Science’ amid federal firings and research funding cuts

A small crowd of about 20 protesters clad in raincoats raised their voices in front of the marble pillars of Juneau’s Capitol Building on Friday.

The Juneau residents joined thousands of protesters in more than 30 cities as part of a nationwide rally calling for an end to President Trump’s cuts to scientific research and institutions.

They waved homemade signs in the drizzly afternoon to support scientists and their role in society. Chants included “defend science, not defund,” and “NOAA’s not here to build an ark.” It is the latest local protest against Trump’s motions to shrink the federal workforce and cut funding for scientific research.

Droplets of rain collected on Makenna Lovejoy’s nose as she chanted. She says science saved her life.

“I have a chronic condition, and without the insane work that doctors put in to protect people and save people, I wouldn’t be here,” she said. “Alongside that, I spent so much time in nature, and it’s what I enjoy, and if we don’t protect that, then future generations won’t get it too.”

Lovejoy is calling for Alaska’s delegation in Congress to defend their constituents against Trump’s attacks on science, instead of supporting him.

She arranged the protest — and that’s something she’s never done before. But Lovejoy said she felt called to action when she saw national organizers asking volunteers to host ‘Stand Up for Science’ demonstrations in their communities. The activists demand the nation’s leaders end the political censorship of science, secure scientific funding and reinstate DEI initiatives.

Kristy Kissinger-Totten is involved with the Democratic Caucus for Alaska. She attended to oppose Trump’s efforts to defund scientific research.

“This is what saves people. I had a brother that had polio, so it’s close to our family, and we need to, you know, promote vaccination and promote the facts of science,” she said. “Keep it funded, keep it in our schools.”

Jill Dumesnil toted a sign that read “Stand up For Science.” She’s the president of the University of Alaska faculty union and showed up in support of her colleagues, some of whom have had research grants canceled.

“They are working to solve real-world problems, and big problems that people have, so targeting them is ridiculous,” Dumesnil said.

Ray Chester Imel III was there to champion the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He’s an avid skier and former teacher, and says that Alaskans count on NOAA’s accurate and timely weather reports.

“You need an infrastructure of science data recording and reporting,” he said. “Is there an earthquake and a tsunami? You need to move to higher ground. Who’s going to tell you to do that? Those warnings are no good a few hours too late.”

After chants and a personal testimony, protesters chatted amongst themselves until some of them had to go back to work.