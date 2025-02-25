Top Alaska House legislators reject plan to allow fish farms

Two leading members of the Alaska House of Representatives on Monday announced their opposition to a proposal from Gov. Mike Dunleavy to lift the state’s 35-year-old ban on fish farms.

In a written statement, Speaker of the House Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, and House Rules Committee Chair Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, said the bill will not aid the state’s commercial fishing industry.

Stutes also chairs the House Fisheries Committee, and Edgmon is the committee’s vice chair; without their support, House Bill 111 is unlikely to advance.

Dunleavy has proposed keeping a ban on salmon farming but is seeking permission for farming other types of fish. Alaska has banned all types of fish farming for decades under the belief that allowing farming poses social and environmental risks to the state’s wild fish.

“Alaska’s commercial fishing industry, our coastal communities, and fishing families across the state are suffering through historically poor market conditions, inconsistent returns, and unfair trade practices,” Stutes and Edgmon wrote.

“Make no mistake, the industry will recover; however, lifting a ban on freshwater finfish farming sends the wrong signal, at the wrong time. It also erodes the spirit of the current ban and provides a foot in the door for possible salmon farming in Alaska,” they said. “We need to be focusing on solutions for our fisheries that positively impact our industry, market conditions, and the bottom line for our fishermen, not legislation that distracts from that.”

In a video released after the legislators’ statement, Gov. Mike Dunleavy emphasized that the bill is not about farming salmon and said that it “is an opportunity to increase our food security.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to cut off food imports to Alaska, the governor has encouraged programs that would increase the amount of food grown and harvested locally within Alaska.

“I think having another opportunity for food, another opportunity for small businesses, is a great thing for Alaska,” the governor said.