Budget projections put Juneau School District in better financial position for next fiscal year

The Juneau School District appears to be in a better financial position going forward. That’s after major school closures and staff reductions last year.

Superintendent Frank Hauser presented budget projections to the board on Tuesday. He said that since the board addressed the district’s multimillion-dollar budget deficit last year, it should be able to move through the budget process more quickly this year.

“Because of the hard decisions that the board made last year and where we’re at, and quite honestly, because of some of the unfilled vacancies that we have, have created some opportunities for us moving forward,” Hauser said.

He said the district anticipates approving a budget earlier than other districts across the state because many are grappling with multimillion-dollar budget shortfalls.

JSD faced a nearly $10 million deficit last year that resulted in school closures, consolidations and reduced staff positions. The district added back the equivalent of 40 positions after Gov. Mike Dunleavy approved one-time funding later in the year.

About 5% of the district’s vacant positions were left unfilled this fiscal year. Hauser said he hopes earlier recruitment means they can hire more staff for next school year. Next year’s budget also factors in 3% of positions staying vacant.

“Staff across the state and nationwide might be looking for positions,” Hauser said. “And the hope is we’re going to be able to advertise early and be able to hire earlier and get commitments from potential educators and non-certificated employees, to where that 5% that we had this year is less – closer to three, or ideally, even less.”

If the state’s school funding formula stays the same, the district would be left with about $200,000 in its operating budget after expenses. But this doesn’t account for grant-funded positions that are ending or additional expenses after union contract negotiations.

Hauser said the district could face a potential $1.9 million funding loss if the state Department of Education and Early Development changes regulations on how much local governments can contribute to education.

The board will meet this Saturday to continue budget discussions.