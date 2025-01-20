Internet disruptions reported in western Alaska due to apparent subsea cable break

An apparent subsea fiber optic cable break is to blame for a widespread internet outage in Northwest Alaska, according to telecommunications company Quintillion.

Users first reported internet issues early Saturday morning. Quintillion subsequently confirmed the outage via Facebook at 10:02 a.m. In the post Quintillion said, “it appears there was a subsea fiber optic cable break near Oliktok Point, and the outage will be prolonged.”

The apparent cable break is in a similar location to an outage in 2023 that left customers without internet for 14 weeks. Repairs were performed by a specialized vessel during the ice-free summer months.

No timeline was provided for resumed service, although Quintillion said it is “working with our partners and customers on alternative solutions.”

When reached by email, a spokesperson for Quintillion reiterated the message shared on Facebook and was not able to share any further details.