With few vets to euthanize pets, Wrangell’s police chief trains for the task

The lack of accessible veterinary care when the vet isn’t around has been on many pet owners’ minds in Wrangell. And some have gone through traumatic experiences for end-of-life solutions. This isn’t new in rural Alaska.

Wrangell officials may have found a Band-Aid solution to euthanize pets since the state of Alaska has no regulations for certifying euthanasia technicians. Police Chief Gene Meek said Wrangell’s vet is currently training him when the chance arises.

“Training has been slow because there’s not been a lot of animals put to sleep,” Meek said.

The move follows years of part-time vet care from traveling vet Judge Conniff, who is only in town 10 days a month. Between those visits, there haven’t been many affordable and accessible solutions.

The police department has leftover narcotics from previous police chief Doug McCloskey, who helped euthanize pets until he retired five years ago. But Meek said it’s crucial to get trained because of the harmful chemicals used in euthanasia.

“You don’t want to mess something like that up with somebody’s pet,” Meek said. “Just getting those and the balance of how much to use. I don’t think it’ll take that much time (to start administering alone).”

“I would have got a training session”

Towards the end of December, an officer who had to put down a senior dog used a gun rather than proper medications. Meek said the officer then helped box the dog up and did paperwork to fly it to Ketchikan for cremation.

“Most likely they would have brought the dog to Judge, or Judge would have went there and I would have went there,” he said. “Then I would have got a training session.”

Meek, who was hired on as police chief last summer, said that he would be operating under the Wrangell vet’s licensing.

“Before I took the job, this was one of those topics of discussion, and I was sitting on my couch in Soldotna reading up on the regulations of this and the state, because that training fell apart, they don’t have any new regulations to it,” he said. “They haven’t updated it. It’s out of date, so we’re kind of winging this.”

The state’s recommendations for training included a certification course recommended by the National Animal Care and Control Association. Another recommendation was getting trained by someone who was certified as a trainer by the Humane Society.

A change in the state statute

Since the state statute took place, the National Animal Care and Control Association stopped approving courses. Additionally, the Humane Society doesn’t support or certify trainings anymore.

Another option is at the University of Florida, but sending someone from Wrangell for the training doesn’t seem to be that realistic.

Meek said police euthanasia is specifically for pets who are at the end of their lives. Plus, not everyone has the means to send out their pets for end-of-life services.

“This is about folks who legitimately are watching their animals suffer,” he said. “It’s not because they don’t want their animal. That a personal problem, you need to work through that. Find another place to house your animal.”

Meek said his training will continue until there have been enough euthanasia appointments for him to start administering the narcotics himself. Additionally, Wrangell’s veterinarian is also training his assistant, Trista Robison. It is unknown when they will be fully trained.