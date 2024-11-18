KTOO

Ballot measure to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting system is now failing by fewer than 200 votes

Election officials count ballots during the Alaska Division of Elections’ hand-count audit at Centennial Hall in Juneau on Nov. 18, 2024. The audit, mandated by state law, seeks to identify possible errors in machine counts by examining at least 5% of ballots from each state House district. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

The ballot measure that would repeal Alaska’s open primary and ranked choice voting system is now failing by the narrowest of margins, according to the latest results update from the Division of Elections on Monday.

Out of 314,056 ballots counted so far, “No” on Ballot Measure 2 now leads by 192 votes, 50.03% to 49.97%.

The No on 2 campaign raised more than $12 million, outspending the Yes on 2 campaign by 100 to 1. It’s one of a handful of tight races that remains unresolved nearly two weeks after Election Day.

Election officials continue to count ballots, which can arrive from overseas voters as late as Nov. 20.

Monday afternoon’s update included some 3,928 votes. On Saturday, before the Monday’s update, officials said roughly 9,000 votes remained to be counted. The division did not immediately respond to an email asking how many votes remained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

