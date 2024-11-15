Former Pilot Station mayor pleads guilty to felony election interference

The former mayor of the Yukon River community of Pilot Station has pleaded guilty to felony election interference.

As part of a plea agreement accepted on Nov. 14, 68-year-old Arthur Heckman Sr. faces five years of probation for one count of unlawful interference with an election. The charge relates to inducing or attempting to induce an election official to fail in the official’s duty by force, threat, intimidation, or offers of reward.

Heckman Sr. began serving as acting mayor of Pilot Station in May 2022 following the death of then-mayor Nicky Myers, according to the state Office of Special Prosecutions. Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy, who prosecuted the case, said that Heckman Sr. broke state election laws in both of the municipal elections that followed.

“After the October 2022 election in Pilot Station, Heckman directed that the ballots be placed in a locked filing cabinet and not counted,” McCarthy said. “And then in October 2023, Heckman directed officials not to hold an election at all.”

Pilot Station City Clerk Ruthie Borromeo was indicted alongside Heckman Sr. in July, and still faces eight felony counts for alleged violations of state election laws for the same time period. Her next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Bethel Superior Court.

Borromeo is still serving as city clerk for Pilot Station. On Nov. 14, she confirmed that Heckman Sr. had resigned as acting mayor, and that a new mayor and new city council had been elected in municipal elections held on Oct. 1.

McCarthy, with the Office of Special Prosecutions, said that the community deserves recognition for bringing the election violations to light.

“It was investigated by the (Alaska) State Troopers, but the reason that this came to law enforcement attention was because the citizens of Pilot Station and the Pilot Station City Council brought it to their attention. And I think that’s really commendable,” McCarthy said.

The state dismissed seven other felony counts related to election violations as part of Heckman Sr.’s plea agreement. If he violates his probation, he could face up to a year in prison.

Heckman Sr.’s sentencing is scheduled for March 18 in Bethel Superior Court in Judge Nathaniel Peters’ courtroom.