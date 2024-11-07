Bipartisan coalitions claim control of both Alaska House and Senate

Bipartisan majorities will control both the Alaska House and Senate following the election, lawmakers said Wednesday evening.

That means the state House will flip from Republican-led majority control and have a new speaker, according to a news release. Independent Dillingham Rep. Bryce Edgmon will take the gavel.

Two other top leadership jobs will go to moderate Republicans, according to the release. Chuck Kopp, a moderate Anchorage Republican with a large lead over incumbent Republican Craig Johnson, will be the House’s majority leader, and Republican Louise Stutes of Kodiak will chair the powerful Rules Committee.

Stutes has been the only Republican in the predominantly Democratic and independent minority coalition for the last two years. Kopp was a member of a multiparty caucus during a previous stint in the Legislature.

The House coalition says it’ll prioritize stable education funding, budgets that do not overdraw the Permanent Fund, retirement reform and energy development.

“Alaskans have spoken clearly and we will work together, representing residents of all regions,” Edgmon said in the news release.

It’s not clear how many members the House majority will have, but the announcement invited “additional legislators supportive of these principles” to join.

Several House races remain unresolved as of Wednesday evening, and there are thousands of ballots around the state left to count. Wasilla Republican Cathy Tilton, the current House speaker, said that meant it was too soon to form a majority.

“I just think it may be just a little bit premature,” she said by phone. “There’s a lot of votes still out there.”

Members of both the House and Senate coalitions have frequently found themselves at odds with Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The current leadership of the bipartisan Senate majority will remain in place, according to a news release from Senate leaders.

Kodiak Republican Gary Stevens will continue as Senate president. Anchorage Republican Cathy Giessel will be the majority leader. Anchorage Democrat Bill Wielechowski will continue as chair of the powerful Rules Committee.

“Alaskans can look forward to a productive Senate majority, getting the important things done. We are focused on doing our best for Alaska families, businesses, and communities,” Giessel said in a prepared statement.

Though the three current co-chairs of the Senate Finance Committee will remain at the helm, there is one notable change. Bethel Democrat Lyman Hoffman will chair the committee as it discusses the state’s operating budget, and Sitka Republican Bert Stedman will lead its approach to the capital budget. Hoffman is currently the capital budget co-chair, and Stedman is the operating budget co-chair.

Golovin Democrat Donny Olson will stay on as the Finance Committee co-chair responsible for other bills that come to the committee.

Eagle River Republican Kelly Merrick will be Senate’s majority whip, and Anchorage Democrat Elvi Gray-Jackson will chair the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee.

Wielechowski said in a prepared statement that the bipartisan caucus would work to strengthen the state’s workforce, improve public schools and invest in infrastructure.

“By removing partisan differences, we’re focused on what truly matters to Alaskans with solutions that support strong communities and lasting economic growth,” he said. “This is about making tangible improvements that benefit all corners of our state – urban and rural.”

The existing Senate majority includes 17 of the body’s 20 members, but at least two will not return to the Legislature. Republican Click Bishop of Fairbanks did not seek reelection, and Wasilla Republican David Wilson is on track to lose his bid for another term.

Their probable replacements are Republican Mike Cronk, who leads in the race to replace Bishop, and Robert Yundt, who is leading Wilson. They did not immediately respond to messages. Yundt has been critical of the current majority, in recent days citing on social media the caucus’s failure to pass legislation barring transgender girls from school sports.

Another majority-caucus member, Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki is in a tight race with Republican challenger Leslie Hajdukovich with many ballots left to be counted.

Final unofficial election results, including ranked choice tabulations, are expected Nov. 20. State election officials plan to certify the election Nov. 30.

Find more election coverage at ktoo.org/elections.