Juneau’s legislative delegation wins reelection — not that it’s any surprise

As results continue to trickle in for the national and state elections, Juneau’s local outcome, at least, is clear.

Juneau’s delegation in the Alaska Legislature ran unopposed this year. Incumbents Sen. Jesse Kiehl, Rep. Andi Story and Rep. Sara Hannan are all Democrats and will all serve another term in office. All three were first elected in 2018.

Kiehl represents District Q in the Alaska Senate. That includes Juneau, Haines, Skagway, Klukwan and Gustavus. His term is four years.

Story represents House District 3, which includes Gustavus, Haines, Skagway, Klukwan and parts of the Mendenhall Valley, Auke Bay and Out the Road.

Former state legislator Bill Thomas of Haines originally filed to run against Story, but withdrew from the race in June.

Hannan represents House District 4, which includes Douglas, downtown and Lemon Creek.

Both Story and Hannan will serve two year terms.