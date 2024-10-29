Hours change for some Breeze In locations following new owernship

Change is coming to Juneau’s local convenience store chain following new ownership.

According to a sign posted on the door of Breeze In locations, the Douglas and Lemon Creek stores will now close at 10 p.m. starting this Friday.

At the moment, the Douglas Breeze In is open until midnight seven days a week, while the Lemon Creek Breeze In is open until midnight on Friday and Saturday. It’s open till 11 p.m. the rest of the week right now.

The Mendenhall Valley location’s hours remain unchanged, with the grocery side of the store open 24/7 and the liquor side open from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. otherwise.

According to the Juneau Empire, a new company bought Breeze In this year. The Myers Group is based in Washington state and also owns Juneau’s Foodland and Superbear IGA supermarkets and DeHart’s Auke Bay Store.

A subsidiary company, Juneau Fresh Food, is listed at Breeze In’s Lemon Creek address.

The registered agent for that company, Rick Wilson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.