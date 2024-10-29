FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Juneau Wednesay

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening a disaster recovery center at Mendenhall Valley Public Library starting Wednesday.

Specialists will be there to answer questions and help with applications for federal money to cover damage caused by August’s record-breaking glacial outburst flood.

FEMA’s disaster assistance grants can help to pay for things like rebuilding or repairing your house, shipping materials to Alaska and replacing essential personal property — that might mean appliances, items needed for work and school or cars, provided that the damaged vehicle was your primary means of transportation.

Jeremy Zidek with Alaska’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said many people affected by the flood have already received money from insurance payouts or the state’s individual disaster assistance program, which has already paid out more than $1 million to 264 applicants affected by the flood.

“So if they’ve received something from our program, they’re not going to receive funding from FEMA for that same damage,” Zidek said. “But if our program didn’t address a particular need, or there’s a greater need that our program couldn’t cover, people could be eligible for that FEMA individual assistance.”

For now, the state disaster assistance program has been paused. Those who already received their payouts can keep them, but those with pending applications will have to switch gears and apply to through FEMA’s program for now. Though the state and federal programs are similar, they do have distinct application processes.

FEMA’s disaster assistance program can give out even more money than the state — applicants are eligible for up to $43,000 as opposed to the Alaska’s program cap of $21,000. Zidek said those who received help elsewhere should not write off the possibility of more help from the federal government.

“Because FEMA level of assistance is twice what the state can provide, it can be some real substantial assistance for people,” he said. “The FEMA process is easier than it’s ever been in the past, and it’s really important that people do register.”

Earlier this year, FEMA streamlined their program to make the application process less cumbersome for disaster survivors nationwide. But the disaster declaration issued by President Joe Biden earlier this month marks Alaska’s first federal disaster since those changes were made.

To apply, residents will need a photo ID, proof of occupancy and insurance information. Some combination of receipts, credit card statements, lists of lost items and pictures from the aftermath of the flood will help to prove damages, even if your house is mostly put back together.

People can apply in person at the disaster recovery center, or online at FEMA’s website or via the FEMA mobile app.

Once an application is submitted, a FEMA agent will call to schedule an in-person inspection. Natalie Shaver, a public affairs specialist for FEMA Region 10, said inspectors are already on the ground in Juneau this week.

“Once you get that approval, and it is determined that you qualify for FEMA aid, those payouts can come relatively quickly — in a matter of weeks,” Shaver said.

Applications are open until Dec. 16. The recovery center at the Valley Library will be open Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a brief pause Nov. 4 to 5 for election activities.