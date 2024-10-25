Kotzebue airport reopens as flood damage assessments and cleanup continue

Recovery efforts continued Thursday in Kotzebue, after a storm and severe flooding Tuesday night destroyed buildings and forced 80 residents to evacuate their homes. Emergency responders are trying to assess the damage as winter quickly closes in.

“I think a lot of the debris, what we are seeing, they don’t even know whose it is, whose stuff it is in their yard, because things are floating around,” said Paulette Schuerch, who works with the Native village of Kotzebue. The tribe has been working with the state, borough and city on the emergency and cleanup response.

Officials said the flooding destroyed Kotzebue’s dock, several roads and bridges and dozens of structures at multiple subsistence camps. The force of the storm also transported four large dumpsters to a sandbar in Kotzebue’s lagoon.

City officials said two homes were also destroyed, displacing a family of six and a disabled elder. The family sheltered at Kotzebue’s school Wednesday night, and the elder stayed at the Nullaġvik Hotel. Coordinated efforts are underway between the city, Kotzebue’s tribe and local churches to secure long-term housing, supplies and food for the affected residents.

Schuerch said although 80 people evacuated to shelter on Tuesday, a lot more people may have left their homes to stay with family or friends. Many more residents’ homes were damaged. She said while many homes are still standing, they may have unstable foundations, damaged insulation, or other repairs that could cause serious safety issues as winter quickly approaches.

“All the insulation and floorboards really need to be an immediate resolution, because they’re going to freeze,” she said.

The City of Kotzebue is encouraging residents to document storm damage and to submit it to their planning department. It’s required for individuals to receive disaster assistance.

City officials said portions of Kotzebue’s sewer lagoon were also impacted, but need to further assess the damage.

Ten members of the Alaska National Guard are expected to arrive on Friday.

“The airfield is open right now, recently open, but it wasn’t for a couple of days,” said Alan Brown, a guard spokesperson. “Our ability to get there – logistics takes so much more energy and time, and it’s much more complicated the further out you are.”

Kotzebue’s airport opened Wednesday night for limited flights after being closed for more than 48 hours. Representatives from Maniilaq Health Center said an emergency flight coordinated with Alaska State Troopers and the Red Dog Mine was able to deliver critical medication to Point Hope on Wednesday while most planes were unable to fly.

Airport officials said the runway and weather equipment necessary for airline travel was damaged by the flood. The access road to the airport also experienced significant damage. Brown said those things can make a big difference.

“Something happens in rural Alaska of this degree, logistics becomes a real factor, whether or not, you know, we can get supplies in,” he said. “That takes a lot more time.”

State officials and the Alaska chapter of the Red Cross are set to arrive in Kotzebue within the next few days. Officials said more emergency supplies like bottled water, dehumidifiers, fans and building materials will hopefully come in soon.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a state disaster on Tuesday.