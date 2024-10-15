Alaska Capitol may begin screening all visitors in 2025, according to draft security proposal

An airport-style security screening checkpoint could be coming to the Alaska State Capitol, ending decades of open public access.

In a public notice published Oct. 2, the nonpartisan agency in charge of Capitol administration seeks a private firm to “conduct security screening of visitors and visitors’ belongings.” The firm may also be in charge of screening incoming packages.

Security officers at the Alaska Capitol do not currently screen incoming visitors, and the Capitol does not use metal detectors or backscatter X-ray machines like those found at American airports. Security officers are stationed at a desk near the front entrance and patrol the building.

Screening is used at the state courthouse across the street.

“The Successful Bidder shall provide two uniformed unarmed Security Screeners, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., during the regular legislative session and all special sessions, including all State of Alaska and federal holidays during the session or special sessions,” according to the notice, formally known as a request for quotes.

The joint House-Senate Legislative Council, which makes decisions about the administration of the Capitol, has yet to approve a screening procedure or policy.

A meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 12 to discuss the issue.

The request for quotes states that the director of the Legislative Affairs Agency, which manages the Capitol, would be in charge of signing a one-year security contract that runs through 2025.

Jessica Geary, director of the LAA, said by email that the request for bids “was requested by Legislative Security Services and will be considered at the December 12 Legislative Council meeting. There will need to be a policy in place to determine what the screening would look like, and we just started to work on a draft policy.”

Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage and chair of the Legislative Council, said Geary has acted correctly on the issue.

Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, represents the district that covers the Capitol and sits on the Legislative Council.

“I think it’s unfortunate and probably ill-advised,” he said of the plan to impose security screeners.

He’s not aware of a particular threat that requires screeners.

“If we’re talking about making it harder to get into the Alaska State Capitol, making it harder for the public to access the Legislature, that should be based on more than an icky feeling about the world,” he said.

Rep. Sara Hannan, D-Juneau, represents the state House district that covers the Capitol and served as Legislative Council chair before Jackson.

It’s not a new idea, she said — discussions started even before she became chair in 2020.

“This being such an open Capitol is to one degree a point of pride … but it’s also a security risk,” Hannan said. “We’re one of the very few state capitols that does not have some sort of screened security.”

Hannan doesn’t know what prompted the request for quotes but said that when she was chair, legislators did receive threats. In one case, a deactivated hand grenade was sent to the Capitol through the mail.

Does she think the screening is a good idea?

“It’s not good vs. evil. It’s risk vs. benefit,” Hannan said. “Certainly in the modern world, politicians get threatened on a regular basis now. How viable are those threats … that’s what I don’t know.”