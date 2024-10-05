Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part one

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle kicks off season five with an update on the past summer in the Black community here in Juneau. Then, the show begins a new mini-series about African Americans in Alaska and their relationship with their hair.
After a summer packed with activities, Christina Michelle returns to Culture Rich Conversations to unveil the new CRC team, an updated season schedule, and a fresh perspective on discussions about Black Alaskans and textured hair.
Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer and Angel Collins produced today’s show.
The show was engineered by Al Boogie, and administrative management was handled by Jordan Lewis.
Additional assistance by Cheryl Snyder and Bostin Christopher.