Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part one

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle kicks off season five with an update on the past summer in the Black community here in Juneau. Then, the show begins a new mini-series about African Americans in Alaska and their relationship with their hair.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

