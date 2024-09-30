Storm blowing into Southeast halts some cruise ships in Juneau

A storm moving through Southeast Alaska is causing high winds and waves for the outer coast and inner channels Monday and will continue into Tuesday. That’s causing at least one cruise line to cancel some port calls in the region.

Meteorologist Nathan Compton with the National Weather Service Office in Juneau says waves of 5 to 6 feet were expected in inner channels like Icy Strait and Stevens Passage near Juneau as wind speeds increased Monday.

“We’re currently already seeing storm force winds with occasional dust up to hurricane force in particular, Cape Decision has seen gusts up to 67 knots, which is very, very high,” Compton said.

Cruise Line Agencies of Alaska confirmed that Holland America Line decided to keep its Eurodam and Koningsdam cruise ships ported in Juneau overnight and into Tuesday evening. Both ships have capacities of more than 2,000 passengers.

The Norwegian Bliss also arrived in port Monday. As of the afternoon, it was still scheduled to leave later in the evening.

High Wind Warnings are in effect for the southern panhandle and Baranof Island.

Compton says rain will be heavy at times Monday night into Tuesday, but it’s not expected to cause major hazards.

“It’s not the typical atmospheric river that would cause any sort of flooding concerns,” he said.

Wind and rain will continue Tuesday before decreasing Wednesday.