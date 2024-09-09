KTOO

Public Safety | Southeast

Tour bus accident on Klondike Highway causes injuries, delays race

The starting line of the Klondike Road Relay in Skagway is mostly empty as Legs 1-3 are cancelled due to a traffic accident on the highway. (Photo by Melinda Munson/KHNS)

A Skagway tour bus lost control and overturned on the Canadian side of the Klondike Highway on Friday. It happened late afternoon, near the Yukon Suspension Bridge. No other vehicles were involved.

Skagway Police Chief Jerry Reddick says his team’s assistance was not requested by Canadian officials. Borough Manager Brad Ryan went to the site to assist with Starlink communications in the remote area.

Ryan estimated there were 20 passengers.

Skagway’s fire chief was unavailable for comment as she remained on site in Canada.

The incident delayed the start of the weekend’s Klondike Road Relay by four hours and the first three legs were canceled.

