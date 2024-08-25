1 person killed in Ketchikan landslide, multiple homes destroyed

Update, 9:47 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to a large landslide that killed one person and destroyed several houses in Ketchikan on Sunday. The slide came down at roughly 4 p.m. above the Third Avenue Bypass in the White Cliff neighborhood.

Borough officials say two people were admitted to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unclear. They say all individuals have been accounted for.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents on Third Avenue, Second Avenue, First Avenue and White Cliff Avenue between Austin and Nadeau Streets. Ketchikan High School is set up as an emergency shelter with water, food and blankets. The Saxman Community Center has been identified as a second emergency shelter site.

The slide blocked the Third Avenue Bypass, as well as other roads in the area. Crews cleared downed power lines that were interfering with rescue efforts. The Borough has confirmed that power has been restored to nearby homes, but power on First and Second Avenues in the slide zone will likely be down for an extended period of time. Authorities have advised avoiding the area until further notice.

Ketchikan experienced heavy rains on Saturday night and Sunday leading up to the slide. The rain is expected to continue through Monday morning.

At roughly 8 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the landslide. The Borough and City of Ketchikan issued a joint emergency declaration soon after.

“All state agencies are directed to provide whatever assistance is needed,” he wrote on social media. “My thoughts and prayers are with the residents of Ketchikan tonight.”

Ketchikan mayor Dave Kiffer said in a press release that he had never seen a slide of this magnitude in Ketchikan.

Ketchikan Gateway Borough announced at roughly 7 p.m. that a secondary area just south of the original slide has been identified as posing a landslide risk. They say response crews are monitoring it. As of 10 p.m., the Borough says the area remains a concern.

Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District Superintendent announced that the first day of school for returning students on Monday has been canceled for all Ketchikan schools in order to keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.