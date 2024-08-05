CDC simplifies controversial new regs for crossing borders with dogs

The Centers for Disease Control’s new regulations for bringing dogs into the United States went into effect on August 1.

Back in May, the agency announced there would be changes for dogs crossing the border on August 1, including forms signed by a veterinarian and proof of rabies vaccination. But before those regulations went into effect, the agency released an update for bringing dogs into the United States to try and simplify the new rules.

The organization said its updated rules “incorporated the feedback received from the public, industry partners, and various countries on the dog importation rule.”

“I didn’t know [the update] was coming,” said Alaska’s State Veterinarian Sarah Coburn. “[The CDC] elected to simplify those requirements for dogs from low risk countries for canine rabies.”

The newly updated rules

The CDC categorizes countries as either high risk or low risk.

“They’ve had some restrictions for what they consider high risk countries,” Coburn said. “It’s based on prevalence control programs that they do or don’t have in that particular country.”

While rabies is found in several wildlife species in the United States (including bats, foxes, raccoons, and skunks), the U.S. has been free of dog rabies since 2007. The agency’s importation regulations aim to prevent the reintroduction of this type of rabies.

“Canada, has a similar control program and prevention program and vaccine requirements, that allows our country to be in what they would consider a low risk country….For our purposes here in Alaska – Canada and the U.S. have the same status,” Coburn said.

Dogs need to be at least six months old and in good health, as well as an import form filled out from their owner as opposed to the form filled out by a veterinarian as was the case before this latest update.

“The vaccine requirements are much simplified, they don’t even officially have a vaccine requirement listed now,” Coburn said.

Dogs, however, are required to have a microchip.

“So basically, if a universal microchip scanner will scan the chip, it’s fine. They don’t have to be revaccinated. You don’t have to re-chip the dogs, is my understanding. And previous to [the update] they were going to be asking for a USDA endorsed rabies vaccine as proof that the dog was vaccinated in the US, they removed that requirement,” she said.

Confusion over the new policy

The policy has not only been confusing to some, it’s been frustrating to many, including Alaska’s Congressional Delegation. In a recent press release Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said “this rule does not work for Alaskans who travel with their pets. Many Alaskans go through Canada to get to the Lower 48 with their pups in tow, and this rule will add unnecessary expense and complication for travelers.”

Murkowski along with Sen. Dan Sullivan, and U.S. Representative Mary Peltola sent the CDC a letter just a day after the agency announced the latest update. It outlines how the rules fail to account for Alaska’s unique geography and sled dog culture, and details the negative impacts the rule will have on the state.

CDC spokesperson David Daigle stated in an email that he has not seen the delegation’s letter but said “We’ve been working with various partners – including the public, industry partners, and various countries – to ensure as smooth a transition as possible. We will continue to do so now that the rule is in effect. We recommend travelers plan ahead to ensure their dog meets all the requirements to enter the U.S.”

Alaska is not alone when it comes to challenging the CDCs new rule.

The nonprofit Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation – an Ohio based organization with a mission to protect and defend America’s wildlife conservation programs and the pursuits, put out a press release on July 29, saying that prohibiting dogs under six-months of age and dogs without microchips from entering the country violates the Public Health Service Act and the Administrative Procedure Act. The organization threatened to sue if the rule is not delayed and withdrawn.

“There are a number of problems with the rules. We have members who hunt with dogs, all over the North American continent that includes Americans, who often will go to Canada to hunt and or engage in field trials,” said Vice President of Government and Special Affairs Ted Adkins.

He said a lot of people residing in the U.S. purchase puppies from Canadian breeders.

“All of that is immediately problematic because of this new CDC rule. [We have] folks who hunt birds with dogs. They duck hunt with a dog or they might have hounds that they use for bears. Or mountain lion hunting or coon hunting. Or they might have beagles that they utilize for rabbit hunting, they might have fox hounds they use for fox hunting,” he said.

He argues that the CDC’s new rules are too broad, particularly for northern border crossings because Canada doesn’t have a rabies problem. This also impacts working dogs like cattle dogs, sled dogs, etc. The first six months are important for their development.

“The initial socialization that the puppy needs to engage in with its new family, its new owner and the training that needs to occur before that puppy is six months old, is critical. Everybody knows this. Instead of understanding that reality, CDC just says ‘Now, here’s our new rule, we’re going to ban all puppies less than six months old,’” he said. “It’s not going to happen.”

Adkins also takes issue with the way this rule was implemented.

“The problem with this one is they issued a final rule back in May…Since that time, they have now issued a couple of press releases, which suggests that everything they spoke about in the final rule is not going to be the final rule. They’ve issued these press releases, and they’re like ‘Well, it turns out, we’re just going to require this one form.’ Now, it’s not a big deal. After everybody complained about the final rule, there was a lot of confusion,” he said. “Well, all that’s done is exacerbated that confusion.”

When asked about the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation position, the CDC declined to comment.

Meanwhile Alaska’s state veterinarian’s office said its requirements for entering have not changed.

“We still require a rabies vaccine,” Coburn said. “That’s been in place for many, many, many years, and also a health certificate within the 30 days prior to coming into the state.”