KTOO

Public Safety

Tsunami program that informs Alaskans of the danger is itself at risk

by

The north end of Resurrection Bay in Seward after the March 27, 1964 earthquake and tsunami. The waves spread flaming petroleum over the waterfront, igniting the rolling stock, the electrical generation plant, and some residences. (NOAA/NCEI photo)

A federal grant program that aims to keep Alaskans safe from tsunamis is slated for elimination.

The director of the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Bryan Fisher, says the word came down March 27, an inauspicious date in Alaska history.

“We had all the West Coast, Pacific Northwest earthquake and tsunami folks in Anchorage hosting a meeting about this grant and our earthquake program on the anniversary of the ’64 earthquake,” Fisher said. “And that’s the day that we heard this news, which is even more upsetting.”

The Tsunami Hazard Mitigation Program has provided Alaska with up to $700,000 a year. Fisher said that money is used for tsunami inundation mapping, sirens, research and, crucially, public education.

“Earthquake and tsunami day could be any day of the year. We lost over 130 people in the 1964 earthquake — 122 of those fatalities were caused by tsunamis,” he said. “Losing this program, really, at the end of the day could mean deaths in Alaska.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wants to eliminate the tsunami grant program and apply the money to other priorities. Fisher said these include modernizing the technology the tsunami warning system relies on. That’s a worthy goal, he said, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of projects in coastal communities.

“We can have all the technology in the world to predict wave height, tsunami arrival time, but if we don’t have this program that helps us communicate that danger at the ground level in our state and along our coast, all the technology in the world isn’t going to help anybody,” he said.

The Biden administration’s 2025 budget proposes to eliminate the program. But Congress holds the pursestrings, and Alaska has a member on the Senate Appropriations Committee. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s communication director, Joe Plesha, said Murkowski will do everything she can to ensure Alaska can address the variety of hazards it faces, including tsunamis.

Meanwhile, tsunami experts advise not to ignore nature’s alarm: If you’re in a coastal area and experience an earthquake strong enough that it makes standing difficult, head to high ground.

Even parts of Anchorage could be at risk if a tsunami coincides with high tide, according to new research that was funded by the federal Tsunami Hazard Mitigation Program.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Most of Anchorage safe from tsunami, but new report notes threat from worst-case scenario

A tsunami could overrun parts of the coast in the Anchorage area if a large enough earthquake hit in the right place during a high tide in Cook Inlet.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications