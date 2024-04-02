Some Juneau city staff will move to Alaska Permanent Fund building

Some City and Borough of Juneau staff will soon move to the Michael J. Burns Building, which houses the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation.

Staff from multiple city departments now work in a building on Municipal Way owned by Sealaska Heritage Institute. The city is leasing office space there until June, but city leaders say construction there has been disruptive to employees.

Deputy City Manager Robert Barr told the Juneau Assembly on Monday that the Burns building will be a better fit.

“This is really a short-term solution to a short-term problem, and getting our staff in a good space that they can work productively and collaborate in,” he said.

The city hopes to start its lease at the Burns Building on May 1. That means the city would pay rent at both buildings for two months.

City leaders are still working on a long-term office plan for staff. Options include putting some in the Burns Building and the rest in the Juneau School District office, or moving into one of the school buildings set to close next year.

“This effort is not our broader city hall effort,” Barr told the Assembly. “That is a separate conversation that you’re having separately.”

Barr said the Assembly will resume discussions about city hall at its next Committee of the Whole meeting on April 15.