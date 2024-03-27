KTOO

Uncategorized

Annual test of Alaska’s tsunami warning system slated for Wednesday morning

by

A sign marks a tsunami evacuation route in Pelican, Alaska, on Aug. 6, 2017.
A sign marks a tsunami evacuation route in Pelican, Alaska, on Aug. 6, 2017. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

An annual test of Alaska’s tsunami warning system is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27 at about 10:20 a.m. It will broadcast over radio and television stations around the state.

The National Weather Service, the Alaska State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the Alaska Broadcasters Association are testing the system as part of Tsunami Preparedness Week in Alaska. It coincides with the 60th anniversary of the magnitude 9.2 earthquake that hit Alaska in 1964.

Some coastal communities may also activate their tsunami warning sirens.

The test won’t go to cell phones this time around. The group won’t utilize the Wireless Emergency Alert system for the March 27 test. In the event of an actual tsunami, that system would be activated.

KYUK - Bethel

KYUK is our partner station in Bethel. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications