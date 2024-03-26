KTOO

Business

GCI customers can keep email accounts set to be shut down — for a fee

by

GCI CEO Ron Duncan speaks in 2019. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska telecommunications firm GCI has permanently halted a plan to phase out customers’ email accounts, although it will now charge account holders a monthly fee to retain them.

The update, posted in a Wednesday statement on GCI’s website, mentions that staff have “received a lot of feedback letting us know just how much our customers want to keep their gci.net email addresses.”

“We value your feedback and have decided not to take any action that would discontinue the use of GCI-hosted email accounts,” company officials said.

The decision rolls back a plan reported by the Anchorage Daily News last summer to close more than 40,000 customer email accounts. The July announcement drew a backlash from customers, some of whom had relied on GCI accounts for decades.

The company later announced that it was reconsidering the decision, imposing a temporary $4.99 monthly fee for email accounts as it studied alternatives to a shutdown. That fee will now be permanent, officials said in Wednesday’s statement.

GCI officials didn’t immediately respond Tuesday morning to a request for comment on the decision.

According to the statement, GCI email accounts closed since the shutdown announcement can’t be reopened.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

New development center will connect Alaska businesses with AI tools

The Alaska Small Business Development Center has a new resource center aimed at familiarizing businesses with AI tools. 

Alaska aquaculture is growing quickly, but faces roadblocks

The total pounds of seaweed harvested has ballooned in recent years, going from just over 18,000 in 2017 to nearly 900,000 in 2022. 

Tongass Voices: Nimmy Philips and Enrique Cabrera on what makes a restaurant special

Nimmy Philips came to Juneau as an engineer. But three years ago, she decided to buy a restaurant.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications