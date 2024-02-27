KTOO

16-year-old charged with murder after Point Hope shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded

The view from Point Hope, early winter 2015. (Photo by Ellen Chenoweth/University of Alaska Fairbanks)
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with killing two adults and wounding two others during a shooting Sunday night in Point Hope.

Court records show two first-degree counts each of murder and attempted murder in Sunday’s shooting.

According to a charging document filed Monday, borough police responded just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the shooting at an Agvik Street residence. Officers found four gunshot victims: a dead man and woman, along with two severely wounded men.

The charging document says one witness told police she saw the suspect go into a house with a handgun and start shooting. Other witnesses described watching the suspect leave the house with a handgun and drive away on a four-wheeler.

The document did not mention what relationship the suspect had with the victims, if any, or any motive for the shooting.

Prosecutors said the suspect’s father brought him to the Point Hope police station soon after the shooting, saying he had confessed. The charging document says that officers read the suspect his Miranda rights before an interview with his parents present where he allegedly told police he had shot all four adults.

