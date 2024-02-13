KTOO

Uncategorized

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit brought by former Alaska Sen. Reinbold against Alaska Airlines

by

Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, speaks Tuesday, May 10, 2022 on the floor of the Alaska Senate at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (James Brooks / Alaska Beacon)

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a former Alaska state senator who was banned by Alaska Airlines after disputes over masking during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

In a 37-page order published Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred dismissed all claims brought by Lora Reinbold against Alaska Airlines and several of its employees. The airline had requested the dismissal.

Kindred, a Trump appointee, said that Reinbold — a non-attorney representing herself in the case — failed to properly state her claims, including alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Alaska’s constitutional right to privacy, and Reinbold’s rights under the U.S. Constitution.

Reinbold, a Republican from Eagle River, had challenged Alaska Airlines’ decision to ban her from its flights due to what airline officials said was a pattern of noncompliance with federal masking requirements.

Reinbold was a noted critic of anti-COVID policies during the pandemic emergency.

Because the state Capitol lacks surface road access to the rest of the state, Reinbold was forced to drive across Canada and take a state ferry in order to travel between her district and the Capitol.

Before being removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee by colleagues disgruntled by her legislative tactics, Reinbold incensed Gov. Mike Dunleavy with her criticism and frequently disputed the federal mandatory-masking orders that were applied to airlines.

Reinbold declined to run for re-election in 2022, and Alaska Airlines lifted its her ban after the federal government stopped requiring airlines to mandate facemasks that year.

Writing on Monday, Kindred said he “construes the pleadings of self-represented litigants generously and affords plaintiff the benefit of the doubt,” but went on to dismiss all 16 causes of action levied by Reinbold against Alaska Airlines.

This story originally appeared in the Alaska Beacon and is republished here with permission.

Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.

