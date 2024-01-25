KTOO

6 dead in fire at Noorvik home

Noorvik residents respond Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2023 to a residential fire that left six people dead according to Alaska State Troopers. (Courtesy Lloyd Morris)

A residential fire Wednesday in the Northwest Arctic community of Noorvik claimed the lives of six people, Alaska State Troopers said.

According to an online dispatch troopers, deputy state fire marshals and village public safety officers responded Wednesday to reports of a fire in Noorvik, a community of about 650 people roughly 45 miles east of Kotzebue. The remains of six individuals were found at the scene.

“It is believed that one adult female and five children were in the residence at the time of the fire,” troopers wrote.

The remains have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification.

The home was a total loss in the fire, troopers said. Officials say the fire apparently started near a Toyostove that was allegedly in poor condition, although the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KOTZ - Kotzebue

KOTZ is our partner station in Kotzebue. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

