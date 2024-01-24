Avalanche danger in Juneau remains high with at least two avalanches Wednesday morning

Two avalanches came down on Basin Road and Behrends Avenue on Wednesday morning. No damage or injuries have been reported, but Basin Road is closed at the Eighth Street intersection.

Avalanche danger in Juneau remains high after two winter storms dumped more than 60 inches of snow over the last two weeks.

Later this week, the forecast calls for rain and warming temperatures, with the potential for highs in the 40s by the weekend. Avalanche forecaster Mike Janes with Alaska Electric Light and Power says those conditions could increase the risk of avalanches.

“If it’s that warm, then it’s going to be raining to the top of Mount Juneau and Roberts and all those peaks,” Janes said.

And rain on snow can ramp up avalanche activity.

Snow loads on the slope are heavy, and Janes says there are weak layers deep down in the snowpack, which could break loose and release an avalanche. Rain soaking the snow will add stress to those weak layers.

“The only good thing is that if we can make it through the weekend without people’s houses getting hit or anything like that, then we’ll be, you know, kind of hitting the reset button on the snowpack,” Janes said.

Thane Road is also closed because of the potential for avalanches, though none have reached the roadway yet. It will remain closed until the Alaska Department of Transportation can do avalanche hazard mitigation, which is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The city’s urban avalanche advisory remains high as of Wednesday morning. No official evacuation notice has been issued, but the advisory recommends that people avoid urban avalanche paths if possible.