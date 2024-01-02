Alaskans begin filing for 2024 Permanent Fund Dividends

Alaskans can now apply for their 2024 Permanent Fund Dividends, as the filing period for the annual distribution from the state’s oil wealth fund opened Monday, Jan. 1.

Eligible Alaskans can apply online at pfd.alaska.gov to file for the next PFD, expected this fall. Paper applications can also be downloaded and are available at local distribution centers statewide.

To qualify for a 2024 PFD, you must have been an Alaska resident for all of calendar year 2023, and you can’t have been imprisoned or sentenced on felony charges during the year. Leaving Alaska for 180 days or more will also disqualify you for this year’s PFD.

How much Alaskans will receive this year is still up in the air.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget for the year would pay out more than $3,000 to qualified residents, following a decades-old formula in state statute.

However, the Alaska Legislature hasn’t followed that formula since 2016, while trying to balance paying out PFDs with paying for state services, and the 2024 dividend amount will again likely be less than the governor’s proposal..

Alaskans have until March 31 at 11:59 p.m. to file for this year’s PFD.

Last year’s PFD amount was $1,312.