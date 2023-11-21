Search and rescue operation mounted after landslide near Wrangell destroys at least 2 homes

A number of people may be missing after a landslide destroyed at least two houses and covered the Zimovia Highway about 11 miles outside of Wrangell Monday night.

According to local emergency alerts and social media posts from residents, the slide occurred at around 9 p.m. Residents living as far as five miles away reported hearing the landslide on local social media pages.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, many details remain unknown, and Wrangell officials had not publicly announced evacuation plans for any areas near the landslide.

Wrangell Interim Borough Manager Mason Villarma declined to comment publicly overnight about individuals who may be missing or injured, but officials said that more houses may have been affected in addition to the two homes destroyed. On social media, multiple families in the area reported being evacuated by boat overnight.

Just over three inches of rain fell in Wrangell during a 24-hour period beginning early Monday morning.

Local officials said initial measurements show the slide is 200 feet long and stretches from the uplands to the coast. But because of unstable ground in the slide area, officials said it’s not yet possible to assess the full extent of damage.

When the first local responders arrived at the scene, they reported trees were still cracking and falling in the area. While some search and rescue efforts continued throughout the night, most volunteers were called back from the landslide due to ongoing concerns about the stability of the area.

Before resuming a full-scale search and rescue effort, the crews are waiting an assessment of the area by a state geologist who is anticipated to arrive Tuesday, weather permitting.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed early Tuesday morning that it is “actively engaged” in assisting Wrangell with landslide response – including diverting the 154-foot cutter Bailey Barco to the community, which will help with site assessment from the water. The spokesperson said state troopers have also requested the assistance of a Coast Guard helicopter to help with aerial search and site assessment. The helicopter was anticipated to arrive in the community some time after first light.

Local businesses and organizations including the Harbor Light Church and the Stikine Inn offered food and lodging to people displaced by the slide or worried about the stability of other hillsides in the area. Wrangell Parks & Recreation’s doors are also open to the community Tuesday at no cost.

The slide also knocked out power to an unknown number of homes out the road. As of early Tuesday morning, Light & Power did not have an estimate for when power would be restored.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.