KTOO

Service outages in Gustavus

Aleutians | Military

Military responds after hunter finds large artillery shell in Izembek National Wildlife Refuge

by

The shell was approximately 12 inches in diameter and four feet long (soda can for reference). Powell said that particular type of round was first manufactured in 1943, during WWII but could have been built anytime up to the 1990s. (Courtesy Of Harold “Hap” Kremer)

A group of explosives experts from Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson traveled to Cold Bay, near the western end of the Alaska Peninsula, on Oct. 30 in response to a local hunter’s report of what appeared to be a large unexploded artillery shell. The ordnance was found in the middle of the federally protected Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, a key habitat for many migratory birds and other wildlife.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyrone Powell, the explosives ordnance disposal team leader for the mission, confirmed the hunter did find an unexploded military round.

“It’s big artillery,” Powell said. “When we pulled it out of the ground, it weighed probably six or 700 pounds. It took four of us to pull it out.”

The shell was about 12 inches in diameter and four feet long. Powell said that particular type of round was first manufactured in 1943, during WWII but could have been built anytime up to the 1990s.

“What was interesting about the round, it was actually split open, so there was no more explosive on the inside. It had to have been underneath the ground for a pretty long time for that to happen,” Powell said.

Courtesy Of Harold “Hap” Kremer

Photographs of the munition show that the surrounding area has several large divots in the tundra, which point to former military operations — the U.S. military built a base in the area during the 1940s.

“It looks like it used to be a demolition area for old ordnance,” Powell said. “What we think it was, was one of these old pieces of ordnance … got kicked out of where it was getting blown up. Those sorts of things get buried in the soil, and eventually, they work their way to the surface.”

The military team used explosives to dispose of the munition where it was found — in the middle of the 315,000 acre refuge, which contains one of the world’s largest eelgrass beds.

Noise pollution can have a negative effect on wildlife. But representatives from the refuge said they monitored the birds on nearby lakes before the detonation and that they were still there afterward with little reaction.

Izembek is a crucial habitat for a quarter million migratory birds. That includes the Pacific black brant, a rare type of goose whose entire population stops in the refuge at exactly this time of year during its fall migration.

The refuge said the detonation occurred away from the majority of migrating waterfowl and was not near the eelgrass beds where the brants feed.

KUCB - Unalaska

KUCB is our partner station in Unalaska. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

King Cove. (Photo courtesy Aleutians East Borough)

Interior secretary rejects Izembek land exchange, commits to new process for King Cove road

Haaland’s action starts yet another phase in the decades-long effort by the people of King Cove to get a road to Cold Bay.

A flock of seabirds flying over a lagoon

Long-running dispute over Izembek road to get another review in court-ordered rehearing

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered a rehearing of the issue, a move that could possibly squash the project.

""

Interior Secretary Haaland still undecided on King Cove Road after village visit

Haaland said she heard from residents about the importance of the road due to various transportation and medical challenges. As of now, she said, she’s made no decision.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications