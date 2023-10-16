Millions of dollars worth of property in downtown Haines went up for sale overnight

More than $3.5 million worth of Haines real estate -— most of it in the downtown area — went up for sale last week, surprising business owners and public officials who worried about what the sale might mean for the vibrancy of the city center.

The properties include Alpenglow Pizza, Thor’s Gym and Eagles Nest Apartments, and are owned by Chris Thorgesen, who purchased most of them about 10 years ago.

“It’s obviously a concern,” said mayor-elect Tom Morphet. “Chris single-handedly kind of revitalized downtown.”

Business owners said they learned of the sale when bright red plywood signs were nailed to the street-facing walls.

Amy Kane, who owns The Bookstore downtown, called the news “startling.”

“Having reliable rent has been one of the few stable components of running a business over the last few years,” she said. “To find out by driving by the building was unfortunate. The lack of information opens a chasm of speculation and worry.”

Nolan Woodard, who has run Alpenglow Pizza since April, said he also heard about it from Thorgesen’s assistant, who came in to let Woodard know the building would be sold.

Woodard said he was interested in buying the building, but hasn’t heard from Thorgesen. Woodard said his biggest concern was the uncertainty about getting a new owner if he’s not able to come to an agreement to buy the place himself.

“I’m more worried about somebody buying it and becoming too involved with my business,” said Woodard. “I have a very specific goal in mind for what I’m trying to do with my business and I’ve been fortunate enough with Chris that he doesn’t really bother me.”

Jeanie Beck, who owns La Loft, in the LAB building that went for sale Friday, said she was also concerned about the future. She said her family was already looking for other communities to live in.

“We have no idea what the next buyer will do. I just know what Chris has done for our community. It’s been a really good thing,” she said.

Rumors have swirled about the reasons for Thorgesen’s decision. Thorgesen declined to comment on the sales. Woodard said he heard the reason was related to Thorgesen’s focus on a property he owns in Healy, Wood River Lodge. Others speculated that property tax assessments may have played into the decision. The assessed value of the properties Thorgesen has listed for sale has risen about $200,000 from 2022 to 2023, from $3.4 million to about $3.6 million, based on borough records. Others said results from the recent borough election may have played into Thorgesen’s decision.

Morphet, the newly elected mayor who will assume office at the end of the month, said he was trying to determine if there was a way the borough could work with Thorgesen. Morphet said he visited Thorgesen immediately after hearing about the sales, but Thorgesen thus far has declined to discuss them.

“If it’s a business decision that’s one thing, but if it’s a political decision, then I’d like to speak with him about what we can do,” said Morphet. “We need to have a vital downtown – it’s critical for our future.”

“I don’t think anyone should assume anything until we have something official and on the record from Chris Thorgesen,” said Morphet.

Thorgesen arrived in Haines in 2013 from Salida, Colorado to work as a chiropractor. Within a few years, he started buying prominent downtown buildings that had been sitting empty. Thorgesen denied it was part of a “grand plan” to make a profit.

“I don’t like seeing ‘For sale’ signs going unchecked, especially on Main Street or Beach Road,” he told CVN in 2017. “I don’t like to see buildings empty or hear that people on cruise ships say there’s nothing here to see or do here.”

On Friday, Thorgesen posted signs on the Haisler Building, where Chilkat Valley News has its office, the LAB Building where Haines Packing and La Loft retail stores are, and the Parts Place, which Thorgesen owns. An apartment building on Union Street was also listed for sale. He did not list the Three Northmen Tasting Room, which he also owns and is located downtown.

Other buildings in the downtown area were already listed for sale, including the Pioneer Bar and Bamboo Room, Gina’s Place, and the Haines Inn.

This story originally appeared in the Chilkat Valley News and is republished here with permission.