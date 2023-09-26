KTOO

Business

Alaska congressional delegation takes concerns about Albertsons-Kroger merger to FTC

by

The Midtown Mall in Anchorage. Kroger, owner of the Fred Meyer chain, has proposed to buy Albertsons, which owns the Carrs stores. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

All three members of Alaska’s delegation to Congress have weighed in against the merger of supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons.

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan wrote a joint letter Friday to the chair of the Federal Trade Commission expressing “deep concerns” about the proposed merger. They said it would reduce competition and likely lead to higher prices.

The merger agreement calls for the conglomerate to sell 14 Carrs stores in Alaska to a company called C&S. The senators note that C&S has no Alaska experience and nothing in the agreement would require them to stay open.

The senators asked that the Federal Trade Commission closely scrutinize the proposed deal and set a high standard for approval.

Congresswoman Mary Peltola wrote a more pointed letter last month, asking the commission to block the merger.

The Anchorage Assembly is also set to weigh in on the merger. It’s scheduled to vote Tuesday on a resolution asking the FTC to intervene and block the merger. The resolution warns that the “potential divestment of stores would effectively monopolize the grocery store market and threaten basic food security” in the city.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Alaska’s 2 biggest grocery chains to sell stores as part of merger. This business professor explains why

The two biggest grocery store chains in the country, and in Alaska, are moving forward with their multi-billion-dollar merger.

""

Alaskans insured through certain providers may soon be unable to send their prescriptions to Fred Meyer

Those affected include most Alaskans who signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, all military members and their families, employees with federal contracts and many more.

Critic says merger of grocery giants would hurt Alaskans: ‘You can pretty much name your price’

Weeks after announcing that Kroger and Albertsons grocery stores will merge, the corporations have no explanation for how it will affect customers in Alaska.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications