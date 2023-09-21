KTOO

Russian military conducts exercises in Bering Sea

A Coast Guardsman aboard the cutter Kimball monitors a vessel from a group of Chinese and Russian warships in late September 2022. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

The Russian military is running naval exercises in the Bering Sea this month, and the U.S. Coast Guard is keeping watch.

The Coast Guard cutter Kimball is patrolling an area along the U.S./Russia Maritime Boundary Line as Russian vessels perform various tactical exercises.

On Friday, the Russians launched a missile approximately 600 miles northwest of Dutch Harbor.

The Department of Defense released a warning advising mariners of Russian missile operations in the Bering Sea, including within the U.S exclusive economic zone south of St. Lawrence Island, until Sept. 24. (From U.S. Coast Guard)

Rear Adm. Megan Dean, a representative from the Coast Guard, said in a statement the exercises are lawful, but said the Coast Guard “will continue to ensure there are no disruptions to U.S. interests or commerce in the maritime environment around Alaska.”

The U.S. Department of Defense issued a warning for the area that will remain in effect through Sunday.

