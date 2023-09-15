City and Borough of Juneau announces police chief finalists

The City and Borough of Juneau announced three finalists for the role of police chief on Friday. Members of the public can meet them during town hall events at the end of the month.

Krag Campbell is the only Juneau-based finalist. He’s been a lieutenant with the Juneau Police Department since 2017 and is one the department’s public information officers. He joined the department in 2002, when he moved to Juneau from Ketchikan. He joined the U.S. Army in 1996 but left to work in law enforcement.

Campbell’s town hall meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the City Hall Assembly Chambers.

Joshua Kingsbury oversees loss prevention at Amazon sites in Albuquerque, N.M. In 2021, he retired as a captain from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in Albuquerque after working there since 1996. He holds a bachelor’s in political studies with an emphasis on criminal justice from Dordt College in Iowa.

Kingsbury’s town hall meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Assembly Chambers.

Derek Bos has been police chief for the Eagle Police Department in Eagle, Colorado since December. He was the police chief for the Brush Police Department in Brush, Colorado from 2018 to 2022. He was an officer with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office in Chaffee, Colorado from 2006 to 2016. He earned a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Western New Mexico University.

Bos applied to be Petersburg’s police chief in 2018. He was also a candidate for the role in Wrangell in 2019.

Bos’ town hall meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, in Assembly Chambers.

Ed Mercer retired this summer as Juneau’s police chief after six years on the job. He was Juneau’s first Alaska Native police chief. Deputy Chief David Campbell has served as interim police chief since his retirement.